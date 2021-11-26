SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $748.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $740.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $699.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

