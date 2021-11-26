Swerve (SWRV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.89 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,821,456 coins and its circulating supply is 15,639,973 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

