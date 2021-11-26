Swingby (SWINGBY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $962,430.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Swingby has a market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $962,430.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,479,726 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

