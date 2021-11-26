Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Reaches $453.71 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $453.71 million and approximately $225.25 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00004330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00233864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 192,768,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

