SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0266 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $11,151.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00339422 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,391,189 coins and its circulating supply is 121,665,709 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

