Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 217,861 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

