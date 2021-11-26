Synthetify (SNY) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $299,451.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00006849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.86 or 0.07381233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,056.60 or 0.99979613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

