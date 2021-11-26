Synthetix (SNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $110.08 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $840.13 million and approximately $110.08 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.32 or 0.00013530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00232547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.