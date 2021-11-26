Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Sells $34,123.54 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.