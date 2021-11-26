TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.64.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.04. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
