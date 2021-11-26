TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.04. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 54.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

