Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $10.07. Talos Energy shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1,703 shares.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $793.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.02.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,589,000 after acquiring an additional 206,599 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.