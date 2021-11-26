Tap (XTP) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Tap has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market cap of $664,248.63 and approximately $778.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00235571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

