Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $15.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $17.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Truist increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,248,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

