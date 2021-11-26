TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.09

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.68. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 30,176 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

