TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.12. 186,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,027. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

