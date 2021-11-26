TD Securities Analysts Give WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) a C$11.00 Price Target

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) has been given a C$11.00 price objective by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WELL. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.72.

Shares of TSE WELL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.89. 742,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,173. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$5.67 and a twelve month high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

