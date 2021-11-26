Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

