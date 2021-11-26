Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Up to $106.00

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.00, but opened at $112.00. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $114.91, with a volume of 56,333 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.56.

The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,219 shares of company stock worth $2,802,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

