Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.73.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $317.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.08. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.68 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teleflex by 73.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 83.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

