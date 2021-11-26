Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Plans $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1657 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years. Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 111.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.6%.

Shares of TEF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,863. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 158.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 245.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

