Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.03

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 74894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

TELNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.15%.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

