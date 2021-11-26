Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.69

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 53459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.6228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

