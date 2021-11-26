TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.
TIXT opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
