TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

TIXT opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.