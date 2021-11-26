Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Shares Down 5.7%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24). Approximately 132,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 112,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.44).

TEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The company has a market cap of £169.50 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.10.

In other news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($108,178.73). Also, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

