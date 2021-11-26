Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 296.83% from the company’s current price.
TENX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,962. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
