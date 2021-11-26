Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 296.83% from the company’s current price.

TENX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,962. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $124,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

