Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,292 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,159. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.