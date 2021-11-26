Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.35.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,292 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,159. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.