TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as high as C$5.64. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.65 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.49.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

