TerraKRW (KRT) Price Reaches $0.0009

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $36.04 million and approximately $117,503.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00074325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.12 or 0.07479734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.48 or 0.99787060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,439,947,682 coins and its circulating supply is 41,439,218,574 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

