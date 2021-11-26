Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.08

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and traded as low as $43.31. Terumo shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 3,835 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

