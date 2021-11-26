Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,137 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,261,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

