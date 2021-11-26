Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) versus Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Critical Survey

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Texas Community Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp 36.85% 18.00% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.05 $750,000.00 N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million 4.20 $23.94 million $3.08 10.89

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

