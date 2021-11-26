Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 12.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

