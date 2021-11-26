TFI International (TFII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):
11/24/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.
11/23/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/17/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
11/16/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
10/7/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.
10/5/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
TFII stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $120.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
