TFI International (TFII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/24/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

11/23/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

11/17/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

11/16/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

10/5/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $120.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

