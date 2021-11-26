The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,034.38

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,034.38 ($13.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,008 ($13.17). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.17), with a volume of 105,752 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £950.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,034.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,031.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

In other news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 991 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($32,368.70).

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

