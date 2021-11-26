The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,268,021 shares of company stock worth $102,128,581. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

