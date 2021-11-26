The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.75.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Children’s Place stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.
In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.
About Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
