The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Children’s Place stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

