The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.
PLCE stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
