The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

PLCE stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

