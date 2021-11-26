The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). 123,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 214,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.41. The company has a market cap of £104.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

