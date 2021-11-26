The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

