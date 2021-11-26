The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Down 12.1% This Week

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00064445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00105041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.65 or 0.07507786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,377.28 or 0.99728282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,798,685 coins and its circulating supply is 80,861,185 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

