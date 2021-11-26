The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 184.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.