The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 162,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 68,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. 17,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

