The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $680.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 691.50 ($9.03), with a volume of 96565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 736.50 ($9.62).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £298.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 822.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,015.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

