The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.03

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.20. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 22,887 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.88%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $351,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $212,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,421 shares of company stock worth $568,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.