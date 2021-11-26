The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.03

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.20. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 22,887 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.88%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
