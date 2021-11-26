The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 3.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $411.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

