The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Howard Hughes worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE HHC opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

