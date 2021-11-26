The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,883 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Kroger worth $29,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

