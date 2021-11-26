The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 605.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 137,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

